Carla Jean Ferraro running for County Commission from 2nd District

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Carla Jean Ferraro is announcing her candidacy for election to the County Commission from Trousdale County’s 2nd District.

Ferraro has lived in Trousdale County since 2006 and has been in Tennessee for 20 years. An Ohio native, she formerly owned CJ’s Dining (site of current Hartsville Taco Co.) and made a bid for the county mayor’s office in 2010. Ferraro has two sons and five grandchildren.

She works as a registered nurse at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

“I just feel that I chose this place to live and I feel like I have an investment in the community – personally and financially,” Ferraro said. “I feel with my planning and administration background, we can make this town and county somewhere people will want to come.”

Ferraro said she believes Trousdale County needs a 10-year plan to address growth and business needs during that timespan.

“I believe we need a projection of what we’re going to do; how we’re going to take care of finances and what we need to do – big projects – and what we can afford to do,” she said.

She said she wants to see efforts to boost tourism and small businesses in Hartsville, comparing the possibilities to other small towns she has seen over the years.

“It’s an easy day trip here,” Ferraro said. “We’re set up in a perfect place to do that. I think we have the opportunity to do that.”

Election Day is Aug. 2.

