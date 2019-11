By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Martha Satterfield, left, was the winner of the $250 gift certificate as part of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce’s Open House Shopping Days on Nov. 8-9.

Those who visited 10 participating businesses over the two-day local shopping event were entered for a chance to win.

Presenting the prize to Satterfield is Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen.