Chamber continuing Yard of Month, Photo Contests

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

As we move into June, don’t forget to nominate your favorite yard for the Yard of the Month contest. You can call 615-374-9243 and leave the address of the yard you are nominating – don’t be afraid to nominate your own lawn too! This monthly contest will continue all year. Thanks to our sponsors: Citizens Bank, G&L Garden Center and Wilson Bank and Trust. Our goal is to recognize the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes.

The deadline for submitting photos for the City Guide Photo Contest has been extended and entries are now due July 1. The Photo Contest winners will be on the front and back covers of the new City Guide. We have some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state, so let’s show it off.

The Chamber of Commerce continues developing the City Guide – Business Directory for Hartsville and Trousdale County. The publication will be 32 pages printed in full color on heavy paper (think Wilson Living magazine). We all know the finances of businesses are uncertain right now but like the old commercial used to say, “Bad times are the best times to advertise.” Beginning in early May, businesses will be contacted by the Chamber on advertising options. Remember, one payment covers two years of advertising!

If you are a Chamber member, you will be listed in the Business Directory. If not, you still have time to join the Chamber and be included in the directory. Please email the Chamber at [email protected] for an application.

As we return to the “new normal,” your Chamber’s YouTube account is available for Chamber members to post updates about their businesses and new business practices. Please contact the Chamber at [email protected] for more information. This opportunity is offered as part of your benefits for being a Chamber member.

Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don’t forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for important state and federal coronavirus updates including links to: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Questions and Answers; Governor Lee’s daily press conference; the Tennessee Department of Health’s updated statistics on the coronavirus by county and more, information on reopening across the state and much more.

The Chamber is working to return to its monthly Community Chamber of Commerce meetings. Please listen to WTNK and check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for announcements concerning our next meeting on June 9.