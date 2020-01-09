Chamber News: Building a better Hartsville in 2020

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

As we start 2020, I hope everyone remembered that the Chamber of Commerce meetings have been moved to the second Tuesday of each month. This move gives everyone a little breathing room to plan and attend this informative community meeting.

Please join us on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at noon for the Chamber of Commerce meeting in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St. Warden Russell Washburn of Trousdale Turner Correctional Center will be our featured speaker. Learn what is happening at Trousdale Turner and bring your questions for Warden Washburn. Lunch will be catered by Piggly Wiggly and will feature meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. The cost is $10 but you can attend the meeting without purchasing lunch. Bring your community announcements to share!

We all start out the New Year with big plans and plenty of optimism but somewhere around the end of January it begins to fade. Everyday tasks and unexpected challenges sap our motivation. This is true for entire communities not just individuals. Hartsville’s enthusiasm for prosperity – and the change associated with it – needs a boost!

Yes, Hartsville’s Fred’s and HomePro have closed but letting the “woe is me” attitude take over won’t help us find new businesses. But creativity and “thinking outside the box” just might. Our individual and collective mind-set can make the difference.

The Chamber continues to work on projects that strive to improve our image and appearance. These projects will only succeed with community input, so make plans to attend our January meetings.

Our City Guide project is focused on creating a publication that promotes the unique and positive parts of our community including history, schools, sports, recreation opportunities – and most importantly, our businesses. Please join us on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse – and bring your ideas! We will be focusing on a photo contest for the front and back covers of the publication.

Immediately following the City Guide meeting, the Community Improvement project will meet at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend! Our core group is dedicated to finding ways to improve the appearance of our community. We are being creative in our approach to properties, both commercial and private, that are less than attractive. Please join us.

If you want to improve your life and earning power, the TN Reconnect program offers a tuition-free guarantee to adults whether you are 19 or 69. If you want to switch careers or get your first degree, this program is designed for you – and you can take classes in Hartsville or at any TCAT campus or at Volunteer State. The admissions counselors at TCAT are ready and willing to help you. Please take the first step and stop by today.