Chamber News: Check out our football contest entries!

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Friday’s the big night! During halftime at the last home football game of the season, the Chamber’s Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy Contest winner will be announced with all 19 of the footballs on display. The winner will take home a trophy plus a check for $300.

If you weren’t able to see all of the great, creative artwork on these footballs, this is your last chance. A special thank you to all of the businesses for supporting our community spirit, football team and the Chamber. If you missed signing up for the contest this year, make plans to participate next year!

Please mark your calendar for the November Community Chamber of Commerce meeting – our speaker will be Mr. Jack McCall! We will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Community Center.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!