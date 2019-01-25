Chamber News: Check out TCAT options for furthering education

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology is opening its doors to us! TCAT is an amazing resource for our community providing numerous programs of study right here in town – talk about convenient!

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. at the TCAT campus, located at 716 McMurry Blvd East, Hartsville, TN. You will be given a guided tour of the facilities and an explanation of the programs and opportunities that they offer – both full- and part-time enrollment options are available. These are the programs that will get you in the work force with a good paying job and the opportunity for advancement.

Worried about financing your education? You have heard me talk about the TN Promise scholarship program for our graduating seniors, but do you know about TN Reconnect?

TN Reconnect offers the same tuition-free guarantee to adults whether you are 19 or 69. If you want to switch careers or get your first degree, this program is designed for you – and you can take classes in Hartsville or at any TCAT campus or Vol State. The admissions people at TCAT are ready and willing to help you. Please take the first step and join us for the tour on Jan. 30! If you have questions or to sign up for the tour, please email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or call 615-374-9243.

Our February Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at noon in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St.

Please make plans to attend this important meeting! Our speaker will be Jeremy Griesbach from Cobblestone Inn & Suites, who will discuss the proposed hotel project for Hartsville. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the Cobblestone company, the type of hotel that is proposed, investment opportunities and more. Bring your questions!

Lunch will be available; however, purchasing lunch is not a requirement to attend the meeting. All monthly Community Chamber of Commerce meetings are free and open to the public. The menu for February will be pork chops, hash brown casserole, Caesar salad, rolls, banana pudding and beverage, catered by Piggly Wiggly. The cost is $10.