Chamber News: Coming up with plan for Hartsville’s future

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

As our community grows through housing starts and new residents, Hartsville is at a crossroads. We can continue as we are without a real vision for our community or we can develop a workable plan. This doesn’t mean we need to become a Gallatin or Lebanon, but we can set our sights on becoming the prettiest, most friendly town in Middle Tennessee.

If you’d like to make a difference in the appearance and promotion of our community, please make plans to attend these upcoming meetings. They are open to everyone – not just Chamber members.

