Chamber News: Get involved in building a better Hartsville

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Last week kicked off meetings on a series of ambitious projects for the Chamber and I’m happy to say that all were supported with great community participation.

The ‘Improving Our Community’s Appearance’ meeting covered a wide range of topics, including a look at the history of codes relating to derelict properties in Trousdale County, ideas for improving the appearance of downtown, a look at ways to attract visitors to the county, and an update on the current work by the administration to enforce code violations.

If you are interested in learning more about the efforts to make Trousdale County the prettiest small town in Middle Tennessee, please make plans to attend our next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. in the courthouse.

