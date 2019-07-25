Chamber News: Great response to efforts to clean up Hartsville

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

I was very pleased with the positive response to last week’s column, so thank you! There were some great ideas and a lot of people who believe that we can be – and look – better.

It’s true that businesses don’t always have a lot of extra money for large improvements and beautification projects like trees, shrubs, etc. I understand that, but I’m talking about a grassroots effort from the residents and businesses. For instance, a garbage receptacle with a place for cigarette butts near your business. I watched at least five people throw their butts on ground in front of Dollar General. Please use the garbage receptacles! This is not that hard.

Small clean-up steps by even a few people get noticed and spread throughout a neighborhood. We simply need to take pride in where we live – and show it!

The new facade on the front of Foodland, Subway and Dollar General is a great start. It looks updated and fresh. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.

One of the spots that really is embarrassing to me is the parking lot across from the Post Office. People moving to Hartsville visit the Post Office as one of their first stops and that doesn’t create a positive impression of our community. That lot is privately owned and not the responsibility of the Post Office, but hopefully repaving is in its future.

I hope everyone will help generate a positive effort in our cleanup and make Hartsville look as welcoming as its residents.

Mark your calendars!

The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main Street.

This event is FREE and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. It is a great opportunity to learn about the Chamber’s activities this past year and get a preview of what the Chamber has planned for 2019-20 – and the great ways you can become involved!

We will recognize several important groups and individuals in our community at the meeting including Business of the Year, Citizen or Volunteer of the Year, Civic Group of the Year, Government Official of the Year and Best Looking Business.

Join us for our live auction and the chance to win one of several great door prizes. All proceeds from the auction go to fund the work of the Chamber in your community.

And let’s not forget lunch! Pork chops, mashed potatoes, green salad and rolls will be catered by Piggly Wiggly with a dessert buffet provided by the Board of Directors. Lunch is available for $10 but you are welcome to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.