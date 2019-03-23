Chamber News: Growth is coming; Trousdale needs to be ready

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

New construction of homes, apartments and townhouses over the past several years has been a boon for Trousdale County. Not only is the wave of construction providing jobs and contributing to the tax base, but a lot of new people are calling the county home.

Currently, Hartsville and Trousdale County are experiencing a few growing pains. The physical growth is visible and measurable, but what about the expectations of new residents? Small-town values, affordable real estate and friendly people are attractive but these new residents also accustomed to a few amenities like shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment. We’d like to keep those dollars in our community!

How many dollars do they bring? If we look at the hotel industry estimate presented by Jeremy Griesback of Cobblestone Inn & Suites at the February Community Chamber meeting, it is between $150-250 per day! That number is for hotel guests staying in a community but new residents to our county buy gas, food, clothing and miscellaneous living supplies every day.

Growth and change can be managed in a positive manner that protects our small town values while allowing for expanded services but the county must have a comprehensive, forward-looking plan. Simply putting out fires will not move us forward.

People – and communities – naturally fear change. Change has an unknown quality that makes us uneasy. However, ignoring change will not make it go away. Complaining about change will not make it go away. But planning for change can result in positive improvements in our community.

We have an oft-repeated saying at our house: Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance. Sure, it’s catchy and we tease each other with it sometimes but it reminds us to take our time, consider the options and then move forward with a plan designed to reach the desired goal.

Our schools are a good example of this. They have embraced new technology, distance learning and collaboration with other academic institutions. Their goal is what is best for our children – the students – in advancing their future.

Change means we step outside of our comfort zone and we take a chance on something new. We take a chance on ourselves. New residents to our community see endless possibilities. Maybe we should take a minute and try to look at our community through their eyes. The view might surprise you.

The next Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be Tuesday, April 2 at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main Street. Mayor Stephen Chambers will be presenting the “State of the County” address.

Lunch will be catered by Piggly Wiggly and features pork chops, hash brown casserole, Caesar salad, rolls, dessert and beverage. The cost will be $10. The meeting is free and lunch is optional. Learn about changes coming for your community.