By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The next class for the Leadership Trousdale program is taking applications and will hold its orientation meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at the courthouse.

The Leadership Trousdale program is designed to take an in-depth look at the people, places and organizations that support our city and county.

