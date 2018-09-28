Chamber News: Learn about our county through Leadership Trousdale

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Our city and county continue to grow and attract new residents who are looking to learn more about their new home. Several upcoming events, sponsored by the Chamber, offer an opportunity for involvement whether you are a lifelong resident, newcomer or somewhere in between.

The next class for the Leadership Trousdale program is taking applications. The Leadership Trousdale program is designed to take an in-depth look at the people, places and organizations that support our city and county. Participants will meet once a month for seven months exploring health care, city and county government, history, public utilities, law enforcement, education, agriculture and state government with a trip to the State Capitol. The program is open to anyone 18 years or older and you are never too old to participate! The signup for Leadership Trousdale will be held on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. The registration fee is $50. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.

Don’t forget: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Vote! It’s your right and privilege as a citizen of this country.

Our November Chamber of Commerce Community Meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30 to avoid conflicting with Election Day. Please mark your calendars NOW for Tuesday, Oct. 30! You won’t want to miss our featured speaker, Mr. Jack McCall.

The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the fifth annual Open House Shopping Days. This year’s event will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 & 10. Get a jump on your holiday shopping (or just treat yourself) and support our local merchants. Local businesses and direct sellers will be offering special sales, door prizes and refreshments. Visit at least 10 participating businesses, have your card punched and you’ll be entered in the drawing to win a $250 gift card redeemable at participating businesses. Make plans to attend this great shopping experience.

We’re talking turkey! Our next meeting for the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. All volunteers are welcome – it takes a dedicated crew to handle logistics and set up. If you’d like to be involved in this community event but have work or other commitments, financial donations are needed and graciously accepted. Our goal is to provide 800 people who live and work in Trousdale County a FREE Thanksgiving meal. For more information, please contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com

Congratulations to everyone who helped make this year’s Goose Gala a huge success despite the inclement weather. It takes a lot of volunteers who give generously of their time to make an event of this size a reality. The Downtown Revitalization Committee sponsors this event and uses the proceeds to make improvements in downtown Hartsville.