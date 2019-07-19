Chamber News: Let’s work to clean up Hartsville

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

I’d like to share a big “THANK YOU” to everyone who attended the Fourth of July Parade and Music in the Park. If you weren’t able to make it, you missed a wonderful event with great food, vendors, music and much more.

Of course these community events wouldn’t happen without the hard work of many individuals and organizations, including the TCHS Band Boosters and their amazing raffle items, Amber Russell and Mark Presley with the parade, Carman Real Estate for the use of their tents and providing signage, Carroll Carman for the free watermelon and watermelon eating contest, and our local entertainers including Amy Thomas, Karen Moreland, Dustin Spears and Super Sport.

July 4 wouldn’t be complete without the wonderful fireworks display provided by the county government. The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is a proud sponsor of this event – and a special “good sport” award to CoreCivic Warden Russell Washburn for his turn in the Dunk Tank! The Chamber was able to raise $160 for Dunkin’ for Drumsticks, the fundraiser for our Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal.

Speaking of community support and involvement, we need businesses and individuals to step up and take pride in their property and community every day – not just during parades and special events.

This summer I’ve been fortunate enough to have several family members travel to our home and stay for a visit. They know we love Tennessee and the great people in Hartsville. So after they’ve explored our town a bit, I ask them what they think of it. Unfortunately, I’ve received the same response from everyone.

They mumble a bit and start out with, “I know you love it here but…,” and their responses ranged from dumpy to dirty to depressing. I must say this kind of hurt my feelings.

Have you looked at our town lately? I mean really looked at it – like it is your first time driving through? I think we’ve fallen into the visual equivalent of “nose blind” from the air freshener commercial. We’re so used to seeing dumpy, dirty and depressing we don’t even notice anymore.

Let’s make it look like we’re proud to call Hartsville home. A few simple things will make a big difference – mow your lawn or cut your grass, pick up the garbage on your lawn and in front of your house, trim the shrubs, sweep in front of your business. None of these items are costly. If you’re elderly and unable to perform these tasks, please ask a friend, a neighbor or call the Chamber and we’ll try to help you.

Hartsville has some of the best people in the world and I’m proud to call it home. Let’s make it look like it’s the best place to live in Tennessee.