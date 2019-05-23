Chamber News: Take advantage of free little library in park

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

You may have noticed a little “house” on a stand at the entrance to the playground at Trey Park. This is a Little Free Library sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and maintained by the Girl Scouts of Hartsville.

It contains books for all ages of youth to take, read and return before they take another book. All of the books are donated by community members and the Little Free Library works on the honor system.

The June Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be co-sponsored with the Hartsville Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 4 at noon in the Community Center, located at 301 E. Main Street.

We are proud to announce that the program will feature Jim Baker from The Biz Foundry in Cookeville. The Biz Foundry is the Upper Cumberland’s Entrepreneur Center. It is a non-profit center designed to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the greater Upper Cumberland region. In partnership with LaunchTN, it provides business resources and workspaces for hard-working entrepreneurs.

The Biz Foundry offers a wide variety of services including co-working space, programs, consultants, technology and more. It provides a low-cost location with high-speed Internet for individuals to work from home, hold in-person and video conferences, utilize technology and more.

Centers like this provide an opportunity for people who work in Nashville – or anywhere in the world – to be employed without leaving Hartsville. The boost for Hartsville is an expanding workforce earning excellent salaries without the county needing to improve roads, water, sewer and other infrastructure.

Please make plans to attend this meeting. Mr. Baker has a wide range of experience and is committed to the nonprofit mission of this organization. You will find his presentation entertaining, enlightening and encouraging. For more information on The Biz Foundry please visit thebizfoundry.org.

Lunch will be available for $10 including your choice of two – soup, salad or sandwich – plus dessert and drink catered by Psalmbird Coffee. This meeting is free and open to the public, and you do not need to purchase lunch to attend. Please bring your community announcements and network with fellow businesses and friends in Hartsville.

Planning is already underway for the Fourth of July parade and Music in the Park. The Chamber will again be a co-sponsor of the Music in the Park festivities. If you are interested in being a vendor of any type, please contact the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or call/text 615-374-9243. We strive to avoid duplication of items/booths so contact us as soon as possible. We’re planning a fun-filled afternoon of great food, shopping, music, a watermelon eating contest and dunk tank.

I’d like to close with this poem in honor of Memorial Day. It was written by Kelly Strong, a high school senior (JROTC cadet) at Homestead High, Homestead, Fla., in 1981. It is a tribute to his father, a career Marine who served two tours in Vietnam.

Freedom is Not Free

I watched the flag pass by one day.

It fluttered in the breeze.

A young Marine saluted it,

and then he stood at ease.

I looked at him in uniform

So young, so tall, so proud,

He’d stand out in any crowd.

I thought how many men like him

Had fallen through the years.

How many died on foreign soil?

How many mothers’ tears?

How many pilots’ planes shot down?

How many died at sea?

How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves?

No, freedom isn’t free.

I heard the sound of TAPS one night,

When everything was still

I listened to the bugler play

And felt a sudden chill.

I wondered just how many times

That TAPS had meant “Amen,”

When a flag had draped a coffin

Of a brother or a friend.

I thought of all the children,

Of the mothers and the wives,

Of fathers, sons and husbands

With interrupted lives.

I thought about a graveyard

At the bottom of the sea

Of unmarked graves in Arlington.

No, freedom isn’t free.