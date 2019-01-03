Chamber News: TCAT can jump-start you toward new career

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The start of a new year should be filled with optimism. After all, we make New Year’s resolutions hoping to lose weight, move ahead in our careers or simply be kinder to others. All worthy goals!

Somewhere around the 15th of January we lose our motivation. All the news around us is predicting doom and gloom, we crave chocolate, or the idea of stepping out of our comfort zone to change careers is frightening and seems impossible.

I have news for you – hope and optimism are free! Everyone wants to improve their life, their children’s lives and their community. Our individual mind-set is what makes the difference in each of these areas.

If you want to improve your life and earning power – and by extension – your children’s opportunities, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is waiting for you. They offer numerous degree programs with full or part-time enrollment in day or evening classes.

You have heard me talk about the TN Promise scholarship program for our graduating seniors but do you know about TN Reconnect?

TN Reconnect offers the same tuition-free guarantee to adults whether you are 19 or 69. If you want to switch careers or get your first degree, this program is designed for you – and you can take classes in Hartsville or at any TCAT campus or Vol State. The admissions people at TCAT are ready and willing to help you. Please take the first step and stop by today.

Speaking of optimism for the New Year, I know there have been a lot of confusion, rumors and negative comments surrounding the location of a hotel in Hartsville. We still have the opportunity to make this happen! If you’d like to see for yourself what this hotel would look like, please stop by any office in the Administration Building and take a look at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites brochure. I think you’ll be amazed at the style and class of this hotel.

A hotel brings with it many other opportunities for a community – the ability to attract multi-day events in sports and music, the ability to attract other businesses including retail and restaurants, and the opportunity to add to our tax base through the hotel/motel tax.

Please join us on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at noon for the January Community Chamber of Commerce meeting in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St. Our program will feature information on degree programs at TCAT. Lunch will be catered by Cake & Company featuring soup, salad with grilled chicken, cupcakes and drinks. The cost is $10 but you can attend the meeting without purchasing lunch. Bring your community announcements to share!