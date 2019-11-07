Chamber of Commerce holding Open House Shopping Days

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Chamber of Commerce is very excited at the participation from local businesses and independent vendors for the Open House Shopping Days being held on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.

This is a great time to visit our local merchants and show your support for everything they bring to our community. Independent vendors from Trousdale County can be found at the Senior Center on Saturday.

Shoppers may begin and end at any business, and can leave completed cards at their last stop. You must visit 10 businesses to be included in the drawing for a $250 gift card good at any participating business. A stop at the Senior Center will count as two businesses visited.

“The Shopping Days are the Chamber’s chance to support local business,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “It’s our chance to support direct-sale vendors; it’s a great opportunity for everyone to start their Christmas shopping!”

Start your Black Friday shopping early without the crowds, take time for lunch at one of our local participating restaurants – and shop local!

The list of participating businesses is:

Advanced Propane (109 McMurry Blvd. East);

Citizens Bank (100 McMurry. Blvd);

G & L Garden Center (113 McMurry Blvd. East);

Golden Hollow Pottery (1410 Dalton Hollow Road);

Hartsville Foodland (106 McMurry Blvd. East);

Hartsville Liquors (103 White Oak Street);

Hartsville Pharmacy (207 McMurry Blvd. East);

Hartsville Taco Company (101 River Street);

Hartsville United Methodist Church (224 River Street);

Nick Nack (202 River Street – former site of Hartsville Printing);

Piggly Wiggly (103 McMurry Blvd. East);

Pig Pen Barbeque (116 McMurry Blvd. West);

SaGrace Flower Shop (403 East Main Street);

Southern Shears Salon (206 River Street);

The Mexican Grilled Cheese (333 Broadway);

Wife-in-Laws (118 Rogers Street);

Wilson Bank & Trust (127 McMurry Blvd.).

Independent vendors at the Trousdale County Senior Center (270 Marlene Street) will be:

Creekbank Boutique;

Pampered Chef;

You’re a Gem $5 Jewelry;

Rustic Lillee Creations;

The Drops of Hope;

Lost Dogs;

Southern Comfort Creations;

T&L Honey, Jams and Jelly;

Taylor Muirhead; and

Scentsy.