By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is holding its inaugural “Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy” contest as a fundraiser and a way to spark business support in the community prior to homecoming later this month.

Football cutouts and stands are available from the Chamber for $100. They can be decorated in any original manner and displayed in front of local businesses beginning Oct. 14.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!