Chamber of Commerce launches photo contest

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

As you might have guessed, the Community Chamber meeting for April will not be held due to shelter in place and social-distancing restrictions. The Chamber is planning to bring the program to you! We are working with our April Community Chamber speaker to video record their presentation. The presentation will then be posted to our YouTube channel: Hartsville Trousdale Chamber. It’s a great place to catch up on past programs as well.

Now that spring is officially here – I’ve mowed the lawn twice – the grass is so green that it reminds of the tempura paint I used in grade school to make the leaves on my stick trees! It’s time to start taking photos and submitting photos for the City Guide Photo Contest (see rules below).

The winning entries will be on the front and back covers of the new City Guide. We have some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state and we’d like to show it off. Please follow the coronavirus safety guidelines when venturing out to take photos.

The Chamber of Commerce continues developing the City Guide/Business Directory for Hartsville and Trousdale County. The publication will be 32 pages printed in full color on heavy paper (think Wilson Living magazine).

We all know the finances of businesses are uncertain right now but like the old commercial used to say, “Bad times are the best times to advertise.” The Chamber will be selling ads to cover the cost of printing this publication. The ad prices are reasonable, and even more so, because we plan to update the publication every other year. One payment covers two years of advertising – and helps get people into your business.

If you are a Chamber member, you will be listed in the Business Directory. If not, you still have time to join the Chamber and be included in the directory. Please email the Chamber at [email protected] for an application.

We hope to have the City Guide/Business Directory available by early September. The Guides will be placed in local businesses and will be free to customers and people passing through our community.

Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce for important state and federal coronavirus updates including links to: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Questions and Answers; Governor Bill Lee’s daily press conference; the Tennessee Department of Health’s updated statistics on the coronavirus by county and more.

A big shout out of thanks for the newly paved parking lot across from the Hartsville Post Office. It is an amazing improvement that benefits locals, new residents and visitors to our community!

Photo Contest for new City Guide Publication

Contest period March 1 – June 1, 2020

All photos must be taken in Trousdale County

The front cover photo will be limited to professional photographers (anyone who has sold photos or their photographic services for pay).

The back cover photo will be limited to amateur photographers.

Exhibitors can only enter in Amateur or Professional, not both.

All photos must be 8” x 10” or 8” x 12” and neatly mounted without frames on 11” x 14” mat board or foam board.

The name, address, email and phone number of the contestant must be on the back of each entry. Each person may submit a maximum of four photos. Entries will be professionally judged.

Entry fee is $10 per photo.

Winning photo will receive: Front Cover: $200; Back Cover: $100.

Please mail photos to:

Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce

328 Broadway Rm 7

Hartsville, TN 37074

OR drop them at the County Clerk’s office in the Administration Building.

The Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to reproduce the two winning photographs.