Chamber of Commerce preparing for great holiday season

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

In case you missed out, the third annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal was a great success thanks to the entire community who braved the rain and cold temperatures! Volunteers from local businesses, organizations and churches helped decorate, prepare and serve — and our community came out to share food, conversation and fellowship with their neighbors.

More than 600 people received a wonderful Thanksgiving meal through Meals on Wheels, volunteer deliveries for shut-ins by our local Fire Department and the great crowd that shared a turkey dinner while enjoying a slideshow of Mark Presley’s historic photos of Hartsville and Trousdale County.

THANK YOU to everyone who volunteered and donated to this amazing community event – it wouldn’t happen without YOU.

The Christmas tree made its arrival on Tuesday, Nov. 20, courtesy of Paul and Natalie Knudsen and their team of Percherons. All the students at Trousdale County Elementary School had a chance to see the tree and meet Dick and Dan before the tree’s arrival at the courthouse.

After delivering the Christmas tree, we are moving right on to the Three Days of Christmas in Hartsville. The traditional favorites are part of the celebration this year! The Candlelight Tour of Homes kicks off the celebration on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Community Center. Light refreshments will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. and the tour will begin promptly at 5:30. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the UT Extension Office.

A Visit with Santa (and Mrs. Santa), cookies and hot chocolate, a sing-along of Christmas classics, and a special “must see” presentation of “A Christmas Carol” by Jack McCall will be held Friday, Dec. 7, with events beginning at 6 p.m. The official lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at approximately 8 p.m. All of these events are FREE and open to the public. I hope you’ll join us!

Elementary school students will also be displaying their original art ornaments on the evergreen roping around the courthouse. Thanks to Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility for providing the materials!

The annual Christmas Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. This year’s theme is “Christmas: Past, Present and Future.” Parade registrations are available at the Administration Building with Rita Crowder, Citizens Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust or at the chamber’s website, hartsvilletrousdale.com. Remember that your entry fee is a new, unwrapped children’s toy for Trousdale County’s Christmas For Kids. Toys may be returned with your registration form to the County Clerk’s office or either bank.

There will also be Christmas shopping available with local vendors in the courthouse following the parade.

Need a little more time to shop? Visit the Hartsville Christmas Shopping Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Trousdale County High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free!

Thanks to all of our sponsors for the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal:

Advanced Propane; Carroll and Linda Carman; Mayor Stephen Chambers; Citizens Bank; Church of the Firstborn; Rita Crowder; Martha Dawson; Sheila Everett; Jim Falco; First Baptist Church; Foodland; Jerry and Sandy Ford; G & L Garden Center; Grace Baptist Church; Hartsville Liquors; Hartsville Masonic Lodge; Hartsville Printing; Hartsville UMW; Home Depot; Homepro of Hartsville; Paul and Natalie Knudsen; Lowe’s; Suzy and Scott Morrell; New Geneva Roasters; Piggly Wiggly; SaGrace Florist; The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class of Hartsville; Tri-County Electric; Trousdale County Senior Center; Trousdale Medical Center; Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility; Terri Lynn Weaver; Wilson Bank & Trust and Anonymous Donors.