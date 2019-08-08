Chamber of Commerce recognizes Backpack Program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards ceremony and live auction during its Tuesday meeting.

Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen began by recognizing two retiring board members in Charly Lyons and Lisa Dies. New board members joining are Jordan Barnes, Kelsey Dansby and Jenesia Ellis.

The award for Civic Organization of the Year went to the Hartsville Backpack Program for its year-round efforts to provide food to underprivileged children in Trousdale County.

“The program serves a lot of people but a lot of people serve the program,” said Wayne Andrews, a member of the Hartsville’s Church of the Firstborn. “It would not be what it is now without numerous people who are contributing on a regular basis to make this happen.”

The Backpack Program was also the surprise recipient of a $2,000 from Trousdale Medical Center. Its parent organization, LifePoint, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“We are delighted to celebrate LifePoint Health’s 20th anniversary in our community with a donation to the Hartsville Food Backpack Program,” said Mike Herman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Trousdale Medical Center, in a press release. “LifePoint was founded on the idea that everyone deserves quality healthcare close to home and that strong hospitals create strong communities. We are proud to be part of the LifePoint family and excited to continue our legacy of high quality, community-based care in Trousdale County for years to come.”

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Lisa Dies.

“She started the School Bank at the elementary school, she’s a Career Day supporter, offers scholarships to seniors, supports athletics awards for students in all sports, serves on the Fair Board and Chamber of Commerce,” Knudsen said of Dies. “No one supports more people in this community.”

Awards were also presented to Bill Scruggs (Government Official of the Year), Citizens Bank (Most Improved Business – award based on sprucing up business front) and SaGrace Farms (Business of the Year).

A live auction was also held with numerous items, including a 32” TV donated by the mayor’s office. The auction brought in over $900 to support the Chamber’s activities in Trousdale County.

