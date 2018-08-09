Chamber of Commerce recognizes local businesses, volunteers

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual Recognition Banquet on Tuesday afternoon to honor community members and businesses for their service.

Awards were presented to St. Mary’s Medical Plaza (Most Improved Business Appearance), the Trousdale County Health Council (Civic Group of the Year), Trousdale County Veterinary Services (Business of the Year), Mark Beeler (Government Official of the Year) and Jim Falco (Volunteer of the Year).

“We do these awards to honor people who make special contributions to our community,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen.

Knudsen also announced Mark Presley as the newest member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, replacing Kathy Atwood.

She trumpeted the Chamber’s activities to promote Hartsville and Trousdale County, from the Community Thanksgiving Meal to Open House Shopping Days to Leadership Trousdale.

Kent Moreland demonstrated the Chamber’s website, hartsvilletrousdale.com, which is currently being redesigned.

The website will eventually feature a calendar of events in Trousdale County and information about local government and businesses.

“Thank you to every Chamber member. We appreciate your support,” Knudsen said.

