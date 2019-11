By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth annual Community Thanksgiving Meal next week to give thanks and to honor the spirit of the people of Hartsville.

The meal will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Eleanor Ford Theatre in Trousdale County High School.

