Chamber preparing for annual Christmas celebration

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

It seems like we’ve just finished off the Thanksgiving leftovers and Christmas is right around the corner – the Three Days of Christmas in Hartsville!

Again this year, we’ll kick off the celebration with the Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. in the Community Center. Light refreshments will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. and the tour will begin promptly at 5:30. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door, and are available at the Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, and the UT Extension Office.

After last year’s successful debut, “Christmas at the Courthouse” will be back on Friday, Dec. 13. Beginning at 5 p.m., all youth are invited to meet Santa and Mrs. Santa and share their wish list. Pictures will also be available, courtesy of Amanda Carman. Children and their parents can enjoy craft time, cookies and hot chocolate.

The Trousdale County Elementary Youth Singers will perform in the upstairs courtroom beginning at 6 p.m. Immediately following the singers’ concert, join us for a Christmas carol sing-a-long and unique skit featuring the Twelve Days of Christmas.

We’ll then move outside and sing “O Tannenbaum” before lighting the Christmas Tree. Look for the original art ornaments made by the elementary school students displayed on the evergreen roping around the courthouse. Thanks to Trousdale-Turner Correctional Center for providing the materials!

All of the events on Friday evening are FREE and open to the public! I hope you’ll join us as we share the spirit of the season.

Saturday, Dec. 14, kicks off with the annual Men’s Ham Breakfast sponsored by the Hartsville United Methodist Church beginning at 7 a.m. There will also be a bazaar and bake sale.

The annual Christmas Parade steps off at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.” The grand marshal will be Jimmy Anthony. The Shriners will also be an important part of our parade, providing great entertainment with their antics. Look for this to be one of our biggest parades with several new entries, including the Westmoreland Marching Band.

Santa will be arriving in a big red wagon pulled by two black horses pretending to be reindeer!