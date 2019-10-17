Chamber staying busy with football contest, other initiatives

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber’s Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy Contest is taking over Hartsville! Look for the giant decorated footballs in front of participating businesses all over town. Each business’ football is entered in a “Best Decorated” contest with a grand prize of $300 plus a trophy.

The footballs will be on display through the Yellow Jackets’ final home game on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced at the game. Please take a minute to thank the businesses for supporting our community spirit, football team and the Chamber. If you missed signing up for the contest this year, make plans to participate next year!

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!