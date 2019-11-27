Chamber thanks those who helped with Community Meal

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Thanks to the generous donations of money, food and volunteers, the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal, sponsored by the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, was able to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner to approximately 750 people.

The nice weather, as well as deliveries by the Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department and EMS crew, pushed the number of meals served to a new record. Youth volunteers from local churches, Trail Life and Interact Rotary students from Trousdale County High School served meals. The photos for this year’s slideshow featuring life in Hartsville through the years were provided by Mark Presley.

The Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal was initiated four years ago with the goal of bringing new and longtime residents together as our community began to grow. It was also designed as an opportunity for youth to experience service and volunteering, and as a chance for numerous churches and organizations to interact for a shared goal.

Pastor Abe Zimmerman, who along with his wife Izzy volunteers at the event, summed it up this way during his recent sermon: “The Community Thanksgiving was a chance for people to come together in unity, overlooking their differences and practicing the art of compromise.”

For a short evening, our political views and church affiliations, our biases and prejudices were put aside. Today’s world and its people could use a little more of this spirit of unity and compromise.

Please make plans to attend the December Community Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center, 301 E Main St. Our program will include a visit from Senator Ferrell Haile, who will present a Three-Star Award indicating our community’s status as “growth ready” based on five pillars: Economic & Community Readiness, Infrastructure, Education, Health and Safety. Kathy Atwood will receive the award through her dedication in maintaining Trousdale County’s status in the program. We will also have a presentation by the Trousdale County Senior Center on their programs, and a visit from the Traveling Harts.

Lunch is catered by Piggly Wiggly, including pork chops, whipped potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10 but you are welcome to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.

Wilson Bank & Trust will be hosting a Business Before Hours program on Thursday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event is a great opportunity to meet with their staff, network with business leaders in the community and learn more about banking programs at WBT.

Mark your calendar for the Three Days of Christmas!! Thursday, Dec. 12, is the Tour of Homes sponsored by FCE; Friday, Dec. 13 is Christmas at the Courthouse featuring Santa, crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, the TCES Youth Singers and the official lighting of the Christmas tree; Saturday, Dec. 14 features the annual Christmas Parade stepping off at 10 a.m.

Thanks to the 2019 Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal sponsors:

Advanced Propane; Carroll & Linda Carman; Cindy Carman; Mayor Stephen Chambers; Church of the Firstborn; Citizens Bank; Rita Crowder; Martha Dawson; Sheila Everett; First Baptist Church; Foodland; Grace Baptist Church; Candace Hall; Hartsville Liquors; Hartsville Masonic Lodge; Hartsville Taco Company; Hartsville United Methodist Women; Paul & Natalie Knudsen; Suzy & Scott Morrell; Mark Presley; New Geneva Roasters; Piggly Wiggly; SaGrace Florist; Ray Render; Rannye Robertson; The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class of Hartsville; Tri-County Electric; Trousdale County Republican Party; Trousdale County Senior Center; Trousdale Medical Center; Trousdale Senior Living Center; Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility; Walmart – Lafayette; Wilson Bank & Trust; Anonymous donors.