Community Calendar: July 5, 2018

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

POLICY: Information for the Community Calendar submitted in person, by mail or fax is due by noon Monday for publication. Items mailed should be typed or printed and sent to: Community Calendar, The Hartsville Vidette, 206 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074 or brought to the office during business hours. Free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. We reserve the right to reject or edit material. Include name and phone number in the event we have questions.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

Monday, July 9

7 p.m. – Planning Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Planning Commission will meet in regular session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Tuesday, July 10

7 a.m. – Executive Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Executive Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at Dillehay’s Café.

10 a.m. – Emergency Communications District Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Executive Committee will hold its regular quarterly meeting at the sheriff’s station, 210 Broadway.

6 p.m. – Election Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Election Commission will meet in the office of the Administrator of Elections, 214 Broadway.

Monday, July 16

6 p.m. – Budget & Finance Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Budget & Finance Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly work session in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Thursday, July 19

6 p.m. – School Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the offices of the Board of Education, 103 Lock Six Rd.

Monday, July 23

7 p.m. – County Commission

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Wednesday, July 25

10 a.m. – Water Board

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Water Board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the county mayor’s office, 328 Broadway.

Thursday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. – Parks & Recreation Committee

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Parks & Recreation Committee will meet in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

OTHERS:

VFW Turkey Shoot

VFW’s Lafayette Post 7135, 119 Main St., will hold a Country Ham breakfast (7:30-9 a.m., $7) on Saturday, July 7, with Turkey Shoot to follow beginning at 9 a.m. beside Sunshine Market (Hwy 52 in Lafayette). Guns & ammo provided, or bring your own gun. Event is open to the public. Come out and support the VFW!

School Registration

Early registration for the 2018-19 school year for students new to Trousdale County or those starting kindergarten will be held on Tuesday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the elementary school. Call 615-374-2193 for more information.

Women’s Day

Key United Methodist Church will have its Women’s Day on Sunday, July 8 with 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. services. The 11 a.m. speaker will be Sis. Debator Troupe. The 3 p.m. guests are Evangelist Renee Caston and Hartsville Original Church of God. Please join us for this worship experience. Key UMC is located at 314 West Main Street in Hartsville.

Pastor Appreciation

Williams Chapel Church will be celebrating its annual Pastor Appreciation on Sunday, July 15. Our 11 a.m. guest speaker will be Dr. John Stancil, CEO of Anchor Transportation, Nashville. Our 3 p.m. guests will be Mt. Bethel Baptist Church of Nashville. Everyone is cordially invited to worship with us and lunch will be provided.

Vacation Bible School

Hartsville Church of Christ (108 Halltown Road) will hold its Vacation Bible School “Noah’s Ark Adventure” from Sunday, July 15-Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. nightly. Come join us for a fun week! Family cookout and awards on the final night. What makes Noah’s Ark an adventure? Find the answers at VBS!

UT Extension Book Club

We will be having our About Book club meeting on Wednesday, July 18 from noon-1 p.m. at the UT Extension Office in Gallatin. Selected book of the month is “Double Take: A Memoir” by Kevin Michael Connolly. Our book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, you may call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

St. John’s Program

St. John Missionary Baptist Church will be having a program on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m. The speaker for the hour will be Minister Cynthia Boyd and Dr. Pickett and Family will render the music. Please come out and enjoy this day with us. All proceeds go toward our pastor’s anniversary.

Spay/Neuter Transport Date

Fix Trousdale’s next transport date for low-cost spay/neuter service of pets will be Thursday, July 26. Do you have a dog or cat that needs to be fixed? Give us a call! We offer high quality, convenient, affordable spay/neuter services including vaccines, dewormer, and transportation from a central Hartsville location. Visit our Facebook page to see our reviews and to understand who we are. Fix Trousdale wants to help all residents be able to afford to fix their pets – to proactively address pet overpopulation through prevention. Please share and help us spread the word. 615-571-0472.

Christmas For Kids Cake Walk

The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk will be held Saturday, Aug, 4 at Trousdale County High School. Time TBA. For more information, call 615-374-3556.

Food Pantry

The food pantry at Hartsville Church of Christ (Halltown Road) will be open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Please use the backdoor entrance.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to elderly within Hartsville city limits. Drivers especially needed on Fridays. Call 615-374-3987.

American Legion

Attention all former military members! American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County would like to invite you to come spend time with us and get information on the benefits the Legion has to offer. You served your country well, now let us know how the country and your community can help you! Call John LaFleur, 860-268-7303 for more information.

Adult Education

FREE GED/HiSET CLASSES! The Adult Learning Center holds adult education classes each Wednesday at the middle school. Call 615-374-1131 to schedule an appointment.

TROUSDALE SENIOR CENTER:

Thursday, July 5

9 a.m. – Shopping in Mt. Juliet (lunch at Circle P Ranch)

5 p.m. – Water Aerobics

Friday, July 6

9 a.m. – AF Exercise

10 a.m. – Tai Chi

11 a.m. – Yoga

Noon – Rook games

12:15 p.m. – Chair Exercise

1 p.m. – Wii Bowling

Monday, July 9

9:30 a.m. – Wii Bowling

11:30 a.m. – Bingocize by Shine & Care At Home

12:15 p.m. – Family Feud Practice

5 p.m. – Water Aerobics

Tuesday, July 10

9 a.m. – AF Exercise

10 a.m. – Yoga

11:30 a.m. – Mystery Lunch

5 p.m. – Water Aerobics

Wednesday, July 11

9 a.m. – Line Dancing

11 a.m. – Chair Exercise

Noon – Rook games

1 p.m. – Bible Study