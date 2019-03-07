Community Help Center plans St. Patrick’s Day dinner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Community Help Center will hold its second annual fundraiser dinner next week to assist its efforts for its food bank.

A Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville Community Center. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased either at the Help Center at 220A McMurry Blvd. during operating hours (Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) or by contacting Jim Falco at 615-374-0416 or jimfalco@live.com. Tickets will also be available at the door, but those planning to attend are asked to make reservations in advance so that an accurate meal count can be planned.

A traditional Irish dinner will be held at the event, including corned beef and cabbage.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Help Center’s food bank. The Center distributes food boxes each month to those in need in Trousdale County.

For more information, contact Falco at 615-374-0416 or the Community Help Center at 615-374-2904. Information is also available at the Help Center’s Facebook page, titled Community Help Center of Trousdale County.

