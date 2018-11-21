Community Thanksgiving Meal serves over 600 meals

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Chamber of Commerce held its third annual Community Thanksgiving Meal last Wednesday, and the turnout was terrific despite rainy weather and cold temperatures.

The free meal was offered from 4-7 p.m. to anyone who lives or works in Trousdale County. Planners served over 500 meals at Trousdale County High School, while volunteers from the Fire Department delivered around 110 meals around the county.

“Given the weather, I was thrilled with the turnout,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “Abe Zimmerman and his wife, from First United Methodist Church, worked with the youth and as door greeters.

“All the youth did a great job: Interact kids delivered food to the auditorium, church kids did great too.”

Those in attendance were treated to a dinner with turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce. Different pies were available for dessert, and coffee was also offered.

Earl Burnley and Wayne Andrews smoked the turkeys and a number of area businesses and organizations helped sponsor the event.

High school art students made several art panels that were displayed, and volunteers helped decorate as well.

Hartsville native Mark Presley donated a number of historic photos that were turned into a slideshow, which was displayed on the big screen in the auditorium.

“The slideshow was amazing,” Knudsen said. “Those were all Mark’s photos and I was thrilled to have that many. It’s entertaining and people get a kick out of watching for people they know and remember.”

Knudsen also thanked the number of volunteers who came to help prepare food and serve the arrivals. The TCHS Interact Club, members of the Chamber of Commerce and youth groups from area churches helped out.

“I was blessed with a number of volunteers,” Knudsen said. “From greeting people to cutting pies to taking out trash, it went great!”

The Chamber of Commerce also wishes to thank the following sponsors who helped make the Community Thanksgiving Meal possible:

Advanced Propane, Carroll & Linda Carman, County Mayor Stephen Chambers, Citizens Bank, Church of the Firstborn, Rita Crowder, Martha Dawson, Sheila Everett, Jim Falco, First Baptist Church, Foodland, Jerry & Sandy Ford, G & L Garden Center, Grace Baptist Church, Hartsville Liquors, Hartsville Masonic Lodge, Hartsville Printing, Hartsville UMW, Home Depot, Homepro of Hartsville, Paul & Natalie Knudsen, Lowe’s, Suzy & Scott Morrell, New Geneva Roasters, Piggly Wiggly, SaGrace Florist, The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class of Hartsville, Tri-County Electric, Trousdale County Senior Center, Trousdale Medical Center, Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility, Terri Lynn Weaver, Wilson Bank & Trust and other anonymous donors.

Knudsen said she is already planning for next year.

“We had a good community time,” she said. “Next year, I hope people will come out and enjoy the sense of community.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.