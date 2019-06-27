CoreCivic holds graduation ceremony for Hartsville inmates

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

CoreCivic educational personnel celebrated last Friday with a graduation ceremony for 37 inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center who have earned academic or vocational degrees.

“For me, seeing these young men in caps and gowns is why we fight this fight,” said Kenneth Bailey, principal of TTCC’s educational programs. “I really appreciate what these young men have gone through to get their education.”

Bailey also acknowledged and thanked the efforts of CoreCivic educational staff in helping promote efforts to turn inmates’ lives around.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, 68 percent of state inmates nationwide lack a high school diploma. Other studies from the RAND Corporation state that inmates who obtain GEDs while in prison are 30 percent less likely to be incarcerated again, and those who complete vocational training are 28 percent more likely to find a job after release.

Three of the 37 graduates Friday had earned their GED (high school equivalency), with the others obtaining vocational certificates in masonry, computer literacy and application, and construction. Nine of the graduates obtained multiple vocational certificates.

“Education gives you options… so when you go home, you don’t have to go back to doing what you did previously,” Bailey told the assembled inmates.

Thus far in 2019, Trousdale Turner has had 23 inmates earn their GED and 67 more who obtained vocational certificates.

Part of CoreCivic’s contract to operate the Hartsville prison requires academic and vocational opportunities to be available for inmates, with a goal of reducing recidivism once they are eventually released.

“Once you get your education under your belt, no one can take that away from you,” added Assistant Warden Yolanda Pittman, who also oversees educational programs at TTCC. “You have so much to look forward to, whether you think it’s going to happen or not.”

CoreCivic’s goal at TTCC is to have quarterly graduation ceremonies for inmates seeking to better themselves.

