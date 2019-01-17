CoreCivic warden says more guards helping calm down Trousdale Turner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An increased number of full-time correctional officers and improved performance on state audits were highlighted during last Thursday’s meeting of the Prison Oversight Committee.

Russell Washburn, who serves as warden of CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, gave commissioners an update on operations at the facility.

“It’s important to see the facility’s continued growth and progress in programs to help reduce the recidivism rate,” Washburn said.

Washburn said TTCC now has 151 full-time correctional officers, up from 123 as of the committee’s last meeting in October. Additionally, Washburn said 17 correctional officers were set to start on Monday of this week and 25 more were in the interview process and could start by the end of the month.

“If we get those 17 and 25, we’ll have 193 and that will allow us to cut back on TDY (temporary staff on loan from other facilities),” Washburn said.

CoreCivic has used TDY staffers almost continuously since the prison opened in January 2016 because of a shortage of staff.

Washburn also said the medical department was fully staffed – another area the facility has struggled in previously.

“Every category we track – violent incidents or incidents as a whole – we see a significant reduction during 2018. That’s huge for the facility and is due mostly to filling vacant positions and increased competency of the staff.”

Added housing in the Hartsville/Trousdale County area is also making it easier to attract staff, the warden said. A group of apartment units have been built off of Rogers Street and CoreCivic has contracted to fill most of those.

“It’s also helping our number of county residents employed; an area we’ve struggled in,” Washburn said.

The warden said TTCC had passed audits from the American Correctional Association and Tennessee Department of Corrections with 98.6 and 95 percent ratings, respectively. Poor audit results in 2017 led to hearings before the state legislature in which CoreCivic and TTCC were heavily criticized by legislators.

The prison is also set to receive accreditation from the ACA, Washburn said.

Washburn did note an increased amount of people attempting to sneak up from outside the prison to toss contraband over the fence. TTCC now has a drone detection system – giving protection against another method that can be used to introduce contraband.

“That gives us an opportunity to lock the facility down and start doing searches,” Washburn said. “We haven’t had an issue with throwers in the past, so that tells me we’re doing a good job of securing other ways of getting contraband in.”

Washburn said the Sheriff’s Department has also been doing more patrolling of the area to provide an additional security presence.

