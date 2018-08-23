County Commission eyes vehicle requests on August agenda

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Commission will take up two vehicle requests as part of its agenda during its August meeting next Monday.

During a Monday meeting of the Emergency Services Committee, EMS Director Matt Batey submitted a request for a new truck to replace the Ford Expedition that is no longer usable. The truck is used by shift supervisors for emergency response.

“They run to first responder calls and help out,” Batey told commissioners.

The committee gave its approval to a request for $31,000 to purchase a truck and equip it with emergency radios, lights, etc. That request was also approved by the Budget & Finance Committee during its Monday meeting and will go before the full Commission on Monday.

Those funds, if approved, will come from the Ambulance Service’s fund balance, which was estimated at $624,000 as of July 31.

Additionally, the Rescue Squad requested $10,000 in funding, citing a $15,000 earmark that has been in its budget for several years but was inadvertently lowered to $5,000 this year.

“We have some equipment that may need to be replaced this year,” said Rescue Squad member Mark Carman. “We also use that with other parts of the budget if need be.”

Both committees also approved that request and it will go to the full Commission. That funding would come from the county’s general fund balance if approved.

The other vehicle request is a $31,000 outlay from the Solid Waste fund balance for repairs to a front loader garbage truck.

“This is one we bought used,” said Commission Chairman Mark Beeler. “I asked at what point do we consider buying a new truck… but used, these trucks are $150,000 and double that for new.”

Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be the oaths of office for county officers, including mayor-elect Stephen Chambers, commissioners and School Board members.

Commissioners will vote on reappointments to the Board of Equalization for Mark Abbotoy, Lloyd Butts, Elizabeth Parker Harper, Eric Holder and Michael Potts and a reappointment of Beeler as interim fire chief for 30 days. Beeler will also be up for appointment to a four-year term as an at-large member of the Water Board.

Two additions to the county road list are on the agenda, as are a zoning chance for property on Lock Six Road and adoption of policies for the Animal Control Department.

Commissioners will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

