County swimming pool lost $13K in 2018

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The swimming pool in Hartsville City Park lost $13,621 over the summer, according to a report presented to the Parks & Recreation Committee during last Thursday’s meeting.

Public Works Director Cliff Sallee called it a good year overall, acknowledging that the pool consistently loses money but that it gives children in Trousdale County something to do during the summer.

“We did pretty good on revenue this year,” Sallee told commissioners, while noting that some one-time expenses should not recur, such as repairs to the building.

“Every year I’ve been here, it’s lost money,” chairman Bubba Gregory added. “It’s just part of it.”

Sallee also updated committee members on the addition of cameras in the park to catch wrongdoers in the act and better enable prosecution when necessary.

Little League representatives also discussed various repair needs in the park and the Little League fields.

The light poles around the Little League fields are of concern, according to board member Joe Cornwell, with many needing either repairing or replacing.

The Little League would also like help in erecting a storage building that the league could use.

