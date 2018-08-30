Cumberland to host U.S. Senate debate in September

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Both candidates for U.S. Senate – Congressman Marsha Blackburn and former Gov. Phil Bredesen – will participate in a statewide live televised U.S. Senate general election debate Sept. 25 at Cumberland University.

Blackburn said in a statement Monday she accepted the invitation.

“There are significant differences between how Phil Bredesen and I will serve Tennesseans in the Senate, and this debate will highlight that contrast,” said Blackburn. “I appreciate the hard work of the event’s organizers and volunteers. I look forward to a substantive discussion about the future of our state and our country as part of our general election debates.”

Bredesen had confirmed in a statement Aug. 13 he would take part in the debate.

“I want this campaign to be about ideas because that’s what Tennesseans expect from their leaders,” Bredesen said. “I’m applying for the job as U.S. senator. These debates will give me the opportunity to show how we can take on the tough problems in Washington and work together to get things done.”

Cumberland University is unique when it comes to Tennessee politics, with more than 30 past governors and U.S. senators having held degrees from the school.

“Cumberland University is the perfect setting for this debate. Our university has a special place in Tennessee political history, and this race will help shape the future of our country. It is an important time for public engagement in the political process, and we are proud to help Tennesseans learn more about their choices at the ballot box this November,” said Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University.

The debate partners include the USA Today Network-Tennessee, Nashville Public Television and the Tennessee League of Women Voters. The debate will be broadcast statewide on public television, as well as live streamed by the USA Today Network-Tennessee.

“The election to fill Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat has national implications, and Tennesseans need the best information available about the candidates and their positions on the issues that affect our country the most. The USA Today Network-Tennessee is committed to constantly improving the public dialogue during our election process, and our participation in this debate is part of that service,” said Michael A. Anastasi, vice president of news for the USA Today Network-Tennessee.

“Public television plays a vital role in Tennessee, bringing our viewers unique content across the airwaves and over our digital platforms,” said Nashville Public Television president and CEO Kevin Crane. “Making this important event accessible to every Tennessean via NPT and the state’s other public television stations is perfectly in line with our core mission.”

Tennessee League of Women Voters President Marian Ott stressed the importance of public engagement in the election process, adding the debate would help Tennessean’s make their choice at the polls in November.

“The league, as a nonpartisan organization, has worked since the 1920s to see greater involvement and informed engagement by citizens in the American electoral process. In this age of social media and digital communications, events like this senatorial debate where voters hear directly from the candidates are increasingly important. The league is lending its full resources to the effort.,” Ott said.

The debate will be between the two major party nominees for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat. All candidates who qualified for the August primary ballot have been invited to participate if they secure their party’s nomination.

