Dancing Lights of Christmas return to Lebanon fairgrounds

By Sinclaire Sparkman

Wilson County is again welcoming the Dancing Lights of Christmas, which started last Friday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

The show features dozens of light displays with millions of lights that flash in sync with music. Guests turn off their headlights, tune the radio and roll through the show on roads used for parking during the Wilson County Fair. It takes about 20-30 minutes to drive through the light display.

The show was previously at Jellystone Park in Nashville, and owner Mike Scalf last year said the additional space at the Wilson County Fairgrounds would allow more room for lights.

“I’ve wanted to expand for a few years, but I just didn’t have the room,” Scalf said last year. “I’m thinking here we could expand about 30 or 40 percent.”

Scalf did not respond to recent calls for comment.

Dancing Lights of Christmas will open daily at 5 p.m. and close Sunday through Thursday at 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Vehicles that are in line at closing will be allowed to go through the show. The entrance to the show is across from Dollar General on East Baddour Parkway.

The line to see the show winds around in the ag center area to prevent traffic backup on the main road.

The show is $25 per vehicle, which will include church vans and buses, and $50 for commercial vehicles. All major credit cards will be accepted.

There will also be areas along the driving route that are wide enough for vehicles to pull to the side and watch the show, and allow room for other vehicles to pass.

After the lights show, guests will have a chance to park at Santa’s Village for photos with Santa, pony rides, a campfire, various craft vendors and concessions.