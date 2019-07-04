David Carroll: Easy lifestyle changes to improve my health

By David Carroll, Guest Columnist

Recently, I walked out of my allergist’s office, and said to myself, “I feel good.”

You may be asking, why waste valuable newspaper space on my (knock on wood) good health? Because I’ve made four lifestyle changes that have made me feel better than I have in years. There may be someone reading this who wants to feel better, and maybe I can help. I’m no doctor, but I have stayed in a Holiday Inn Express, and my first two initials are D.R. Close enough.

1. I finally went to the allergist. Ever since I was in my twenties, I sneezed a lot. I have vivid memories of spring softball games, sneezing my brains out. My wife Cindy would suggest I see someone about it, but in typical male fashion, I’d blow it off (pun intended).

It got to the point that I was downright sick every May. The tree and grass pollen overwhelmed me. Each October the leaves would fall, and my misery level would rise again. Twice a year, for several weeks at a time, I’d trudge on to work, stuffed up and sore-throated. A few years ago, I had the “scratch test” done, the allergies were identified, and the weekly shots in the arm began. Soon they were bi-weekly, and then monthly. It was a life-changer.

2. I finally went to the dermatologist. Being of fair skin and English/Irish descent, the sun is not my friend. No one told me this when I was a teen, sunbathing constantly in a futile effort to look as good as my bronzed friends. I kept thinking that painful beet-red burn would magically peel into a skin tone somewhere between Bob Barker and George Hamilton. No such luck. The only thing it turns into is melanoma. About 10 years ago, a good dermatologist looked first into my family history, then my skin, and laid down the law. He said, “You shouldn’t even go to the mailbox without smearing SPF 55 sunscreen over your exposed skin.” Done! Much of the damage was done long ago, and it never goes away. But I have fended off any new damage in recent years.

3. I finally started getting an annual physical exam. A former boss of mine scared me to death when I was in my 20s. He was telling the tale of the prostate exam, and made it sound like torture. I never forgot that, and adopted the stubborn male philosophy of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” So unless I was deathly ill with a stomach virus, I stayed out of doctors’ offices. Finally, I gave in to spousal pressure, and made the annual appointment. That uncomfortable exam I had so dreaded wasn’t really too bad. It only lasts a few seconds. And the good doctor has monitored my once-high cholesterol levels, and introduced me to the world of colonoscopies.

(That reminds me of a story. My first colonoscopy was about 10 years ago. During one of my many visits to the bathroom the night before the procedure, I looked at the bottle of liquid laxative I was chugging. It was called GoLitely. On the floor was a bottle of bathroom cleanser, labeled KaBoom. I remember thinking KaBoom would have been a more appropriate name for the laxative.)

4. I finally visited a sleep center. Cindy had often expressed amazement I was still alive each morning, after enduring sleepless nights of my high-decibel snoring, the rattle frequently interrupted by gasping for breath. I had no idea this was happening. I would awaken bone-tired, like I had worked all night. I would often stumble out of bed wondering why I was so exhausted. Eventually I’d snap out of it, but mornings were not pleasant. I endured a sleep test, with the sticky electrodes making it almost impossible to sleep. The doctor was able to gather enough data and video evidence to prove that I had sleep apnea. The solution was the CPAP device that covers your nose, keeping your airways open.

The happy ending: almost immediately, I slept better, stopped snoring, and have felt great when I wake up each day. Another life-changer!

Nothing I’ve written here is a recent medical breakthrough. Certainly, I’ve been blessed to work for an employer with a health insurance plan that allows me to make regular doctor visits and undergo these treatments. I wish everyone could do the same with no hassle or financial worries. So if you’re able and willing to get your allergies under control, have regular physical exams (and if appropriate, colonoscopies), skin cancer screening or sleep apnea testing, it might make your life better too.

David Carroll, a Chattanooga news anchor, is the author of “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” a collection of his best stories. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or 3dc@epbfi.com.