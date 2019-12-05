Davidson named assistant warden at Trousdale Turner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

CoreCivic has recently added Denise Davidson as one of its four assistant wardens at Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

Davidson is in charge of treatment and oversees the prison’s medical, educational, mental health, substance abuse and vocational programs. She also oversees the facility’s two chaplains.

Davidson described her job as “investing in individuals” and added, “We’re here to help them become better citizens. We have to invest our time and get them to think about how they’re going to manage once they leave.”

Davidson has been in corrections since 1987 and began her career in Nebraska, where she worked her way up from a correctional officer to warden of the women’s prison over a 31-year career.

“I did pretty much everything; I’ve been very fortunate,” Davidson said. “I was given a lot of great opportunities in Nebraska and wanted to take advantage of those and make it the best area I could.”

During her time in Nebraska, she also worked as part of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility and helped coordinate policies between state and federal officials.

“I built really good relationships with the ICE guys,” Davidson said. “I had a lot of good mentors over the years.”

After retiring from the Nebraska system, Davidson moved to Florida but soon realized she had more to offer and began looking at private prison companies.

CoreCivic hired Davidson and moved her into Trousdale Turner as assistant warden.

“It’s what I know and what I love; it made me realize just how much I missed it,” Davidson said of working in corrections.

In her new role at TTCC, Davidson said she wants to help change and modernize the culture at the facility, especially in terms of getting prisoners ready to thrive upon their release into society.

“You don’t work in silos; everyone’s got to be on the same page,” she said. “Instead of medical just focused on medical, I want us to think systemically… and how we impact others.

“Once these guys get their education, whether it’s GED, HiSET or CMS, it’s important to make sure they’re getting what they need… I want our people to be invested in the future of these men.”

