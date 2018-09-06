Deanna Winter named new Meals on Wheels director

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Meals on Wheels program has a new director, who is also calling for volunteers.

Deanna Winter took over the program a few weeks ago after volunteering for Meals on Wheels since last year.

“I started volunteering in October last year and took over as site manager about three weeks ago,” said Winter, who also serves as a school bus driver in Trousdale County.

Winter said there are plenty of volunteer opportunities with Meals on Wheels, from driving to packing.

“We have four driver positions and we always need help in the kitchen, whether preparing our cold meals and hot meals. Packing the meals is also something we need help with.”

Drivers deliver meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, typically delivering a hot and cold meal Monday and Wednesday and a hot meal on Friday.

Winter is typically at the Meals on Wheels office, located in the Trousdale County Senior Center on Marlene Street, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on delivery days.

Currently the program serves around 20 people in Trousdale County.

Meals on Wheels is available to anyone over the age of 60 who needs assistance in preparing food, whether because of mobility, financial or other reasons. There is no income requirement. Temporary assistance is also offered, for instance to someone who has had surgery and cannot do things for themselves for a short time.

“We’re trying to get the word out to get more people involved,” Winter said.

One plan involves congregate meals, which will allow the elderly to have meals at the Senior Center rather than delivered. Winter said she hopes to start that in November.

For more information on Meals on Wheels or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 615-374-3987 or email MOW.Hartsville@mchra.com.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.