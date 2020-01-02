December news from the Senior Center

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

December was surely a month of celebrations for us at the Senior Center.

The Traveling Harts singers shared our Christmas music with a number of assisted living and nursing home facilities. We also shared that music with those at the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch meeting and with those at the Senior Center Birthday/Christmas lunch.

Besides our monthly birthday lunch celebration we had a Christmas party with good eats from Ginny and Chante and good music from Danny McCorkel. We danced and sang along with him for a fun afternoon. Then on the day before Christmas Eve we joyfully had our Not-So-Mystery lunch at Red Lobster.

The New Year will find us attending the Jimmy Floyd Center on Monday mornings for pickleball or walking on their indoor track. We hope to restart our book club on the third Tuesday of the month.

On Jan. 16 we will be visiting the Smith County Heritage Museum and on Jan. 30 we will be going to the Lebanon Bowling Alley to get us moving, and laughing!

We’d love to have you join us in 2020! Stop by for a calendar of our January events.