Dixon Springs plans annual Ice Cream Social

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

It’s that time of year again!

Time for the annual Dixon Springs Ice Cream Social!

On Sunday, Aug. 26, from 2-4 p.m., you can find containers of homemade ice cream in all of the scrumptious flavors of your childhood such as vanilla, chocolate, peach and strawberry – plus new flavors like Oreo to sample and to indulge in!

This yearly social is free to the public and offers all you can eat!

The event is held in the old Cox’s General Store building on the main street of the town, one of five old buildings the Dixon Springs Preservation Association is working to preserve and restore.

It is the DSPA that hosts the ice cream social as a means of bringing the people of the community together. But you don’t have to be a resident of Dixon Springs to enjoy the day. Former residents, relatives, second cousins, neighbors, new residents – well, just about everybody is invited to participate.

Tables and chairs will be set up in the general store for you to sit a spell and visit with others. The walls of the old store are covered with old photos and documents from the small community’s past for you to view and enjoy along with the ice cream. Or perhaps you have an old picture of Dixon Springs or a memory to share. Bring it with you!

There are worse ways to spend a warm Sunday afternoon!