Dixon Springs to hold annual Christmas party Saturday

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The community of Dixon Springs will have its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the old Union Church building on Main Street in Dixon Springs.

This is a joint production of the Dixon Springs Preservation Association and the Union Church Committee of Dixon Springs, the group that maintains the town’s century-old Union Church building.

Members of the community will entertain guests with singing and a reading of the Christmas story from the New Testament, as well as a unique reading of “The Night before Christmas” for the kids in the crowd.

There will be a group singing of Christmas carols and several solo performances by talented members of the community.

One of the highlights of the evening is a theatrical rendition of the “Twelve Days of Christmas” with audience participation.

Rumor has it that this year Santa Claus will make a surprise visit at the end of the festivities. So bring your camera to capture the moment!

All of this is followed by refreshments and visiting among friends and neighbors.

If you are new to the area, this is a great way to meet people and learn more about your neighborhood. It is always nice to enjoy an old-fashioned, small community Christmas celebration!