Dixon Springs to host annual Christmas party Saturday

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The community of Dixon Springs will be hosting its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. at the old Union Church building on Main Street in Dixon Springs.

This is a joint production of the Dixon Springs Preservation Association and the Union Church Committee of Dixon Springs, the group that maintains the town’s century-old Union Church building.

Members of the community will entertain guests with singing, a reading of the Christmas story from the New Testament, as well as a special version of “The Night Before Christmas.” There will be group singing of Christmas carols and several solo performances by talented members of the community!

The highlight of the night is a theatrical version of the “Twelve Days of Christmas” that will leave everyone laughing.

All of this is followed by refreshments and visiting among friends and neighbors.

This yearly event is open to the public and anyone with ties to Dixon Springs is encouraged to attend. If you are new to the area, this is a great way to meet people and simply enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!