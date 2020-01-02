Drug Court holds graduation ceremony

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The 15th Judicial District Drug Court Program recently held a Drug Court graduation on Friday, Dec. 13, with the Honorable John Wootten, Jr. presiding. This was the second graduation for the program this year, with five participants successfully completing the program’s rigid requirements.

In addition to recognizing the accomplishments of the graduates, Judge Wootten introduced the Honorable Brody Kane, Criminal Court Judge for the 15th Judicial District. Judge Kane will become the presiding Drug Court Judge with the retirement of Judge Wootten. The Drug Court program started in 2002 and is designed to combine treatment and intensive supervision for non-violent felony offenders who have had contact with the courts as a result of drug or alcohol abuse.

These recent graduates are all employed full time, have suitable long-term housing, and have been compliant with supervision and screening requirements. Perhaps most importantly, these participants have maintained a clean and sober lifestyle for at least the last 18 to 24 months. The goal of the program is to break the cycle of reincarceration. Judge Wootten contributes the program’s success to the hard work of each individual participant, as well as the Drug Court team.

Drug Court members include: Judge John Wootten, Jr; Assistant District Attorney General Jimmy Lea; District Public Defender Shelley Thompson Gardner; Senior Director of Volunteer Mental Health Nathan Miller; Kristine Seay with Cumberland Mental Health; State Probation Officer with the Board of Probation and Parole Bethany Hill; DVOP Mr. Peter Pritchard with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development; former Drug Court Graduate Logan Rosson; Drug Court Coordinator Jeff E. Dickson; Sr. Case Manager Paula Langford; Case Manager Shelly Allison; Case Manager Alisha Harrell; and Misdemeanor Probation officer Tyler Stanfield.

The 15th Judicial District Drug Court program serves Wilson, Trousdale, Macon, Jackson, and Smith counties and has seen much success during the past nearly 17 years.