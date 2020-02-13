Early voting underway for Tennessee’s March primary election

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began Wednesday, Feb. 12, running Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Feb. 25. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

The registration deadline to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary was Monday, Feb. 3.

In Trousdale County, early voting is held at the Election Commission office on Broadway.

“Interest is high as voters prepare to select leaders across all levels of government for the November ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can take advantage of early voting since it offers voters the opportunities to find a convenient time and location to cast their ballots.”

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app, for free in the App Store or Google Play.

“Polling locations and times can vary during early voting and on Election Day, so it is important to check that information with your county election commission through our GoVoteTN app,” Hargett said.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found by calling the Division of Elections toll free 1-877-850-4959.