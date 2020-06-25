Election Commission needs poll workers for August ballot

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton is announcing a countywide campaign to recruit poll officials for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election. Trousdale County residents can apply to join the campaign, Be a Patriot. Become a Poll Official.

“Trousdale County residents have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in democracy by becoming a poll official for the August election,” Paxton said. “This is an opportunity for anyone to serve both our county and our state and get paid for their efforts.”

Poll officials perform various tasks to help polling sites run smoothly, including greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, explaining how to cast a ballot and counting votes. Any voter is eligible to apply, regardless of political affiliation.

Qualifications to be a poll official:

Be a registered voter if 18 or older

Be at least 16 years old

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Be able to read and write in the English language

The following government employees can also serve as poll officials:

City, County or Metro employees, unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your Human Resources department to ensure eligibility

Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for attending required training sessions.

“Tennesseans always rise to the occasion to serve,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage Trousdale County residents to apply to become a poll official today.”

For more information or to sign up to become a poll official, visit GoVoteTN.com or contact the Election Commission office at 615-374-2712.