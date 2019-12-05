First of two Hartsville history books available next week

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Hartsville Civic League and the Hartsville Historical Society are happy to announce that the first volume of their two-volume history of Trousdale County has arrived from the printer and will be available for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the County Archives Building.

The books will be handed out to those who have sent in their orders to the Civic League, but will also be available for immediate purchase for those who haven’t ordered theirs yet.

The distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Archives building is behind the County Administration Building at 328 Broadway.

The two books are part of the celebration of Trousdale County’s 150-year birthday in the coming New Year. Volume one, the book that has just arrived from the publisher, is a photo history of the county and includes over 900 photos.

Volume two is still at the printers and won’t be available till January. That volume is a written history of the county and includes some photos as well.

The books sell for $60 each, but if you get both books, the cost is only $50 each. After February of next year the books’ price goes up to $75 dollars or $60 each if you buy both.

Plans are to have them available on Wednesday, Dec. 18 as well, also from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.