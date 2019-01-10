Fred’s pharmacy closes; Rite Aid now becomes Walgreens

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Goodbye, Rite Aid. Goodbye, Fred’s.

Hello, Walgreens.

The store located at the corner of McMurry Blvd. and Andrews Ave. has completed its transition and remodeling into Walgreens and an open house was held three weeks ago at the site.

In addition, the Fred’s pharmacy in Hartsville is closing, with Thursday as its last day. Patient files are being transferred to the Walgreens location. The Fred’s store itself is unaffected and remains open.

The closure of Fred’s pharmacy is part of a transaction in which Walgreens is acquiring patient files and pharmacy inventory from 185 Fred’s stores in 10 Southeastern states, including Tennessee.

“The pharmacy has been operating as a Walgreens, but recently we’ve converted the store fully,” said Phil Caruso of Walgreens media relations. “The name is the biggest change.”

Store hours will remain the same, at least for now, according to Caruso.

“The location now has a full selection of Walgreens-brand products, things that weren’t originally there. We also now feature Hallmark greeting cards.”

Caruso said pharmacy options remained the same and patients should see no interruption. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The author tried to refill a prescription via phone with the Rite Aid prescription number but it did not work. Author had to go into the store to complete transaction).

“Our customers are also able to accrue points through our customer loyalty program,” Caruso said.

Customers affected the move from Fred’s to Walgreens should have been be notified by mail, Caruso said.

