Friends plan cookout to benefit injured Hartsville man

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Friends and family are organizing a cookout on Saturday to benefit a Hartsville man who recently was involved in a tractor accident.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and baked goods will be available in the Foodland parking lot off Highway 25.

All proceeds will go toward medical expenses for Alvie Anderson, who had an accident on Aug. 28. According to Facebook posts, Anderson underwent surgery and faces a long recovery, but is expected to recover fully.

The cookout was announced via the ‘Positively Hartsville’ Facebook page.

In addition to the food for sale, any donations will be accepted as well. Donations may be dropped off at the Hartsville Foodland location.

For more information, contact Jessica Anderson (615-670-9871), Zach Swaffer (615-388-4557) or Mark Presley (615-374-1010).

