Girl Scouts hire new local executive

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) recently hired a new regional executive serving Trousdale County.

Taylor Hayes comes to GSMIDTN with many years experience in the council whether being part of a Girl Scout troop or working at Camp Sycamore Hills.

Hayes is excited to join the membership team to serve Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, and Wilson counties and is based out of Lebanon. She loves working with people and is excited to support volunteers and girls after becoming a full-time regional executive in November. Hayes has enjoyed building relationships with volunteers, visiting schools, and talking to girls and parents. She is looking forward to getting involved in the community.

“I love that Girl Scouts provides girls with the confidence to be themselves and helps them discover their passions. I’m excited to continue my own Girl Scout experience in this new role,” Hayes said in a press statement.

GSMIDTN’s mission is to provide all girls opportunities that encourage positive relationships, action-oriented leadership, and meaningful service that genuinely influences others. GSMIDTN serves more than 14,000 girls in 39 counties, from kindergarten through 12th grade. More than 7,000 volunteers dedicate time to serve girls in troops, programs, and camp. Girls can join Girl Scouts all year.

GSMIDTN’s Lebanon Service Center is located in the Wilson County Chamber’s offices at 1 Public Square in Lebanon. Hayes can be reached by phone at 615-690-7052 and email at THayes@gsmidtn.org. Feel free to call, stop by, or email to say hello!

