Gov. announces state to reopen May 1

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order will expire on April 30, meaning a majority of businesses that were closed earlier this month can begin providing services again.

Gov. Bill Lee announced the decision at a media briefing on Monday as Trousdale County’s COVID-19 case count remained at 21, with three recovered, 130 negative tests and the death toll remaining at one.

“We are working around the clock to make sure that some businesses will be able to open as soon as Monday, April 27,” he said. “We will be outlining the measures and those particular businesses in the next couple of days, and it’s our firm intent that by May 1 … the vast majority of closed businesses in 89 Tennessee counties will be allowed to reopen.”

Lee said those businesses will need to follow safety guidelines based on consultation with health experts, and added that state parks will be able to reopen on Friday.

“For the first time, the number of recovered cases exceeds the number of active cases,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said during the briefing. “That means our physical and social distancing efforts have worked, and so we need to keep them up.”

Piercey added that the percentage increases in case counts statewide have remained at single digits for 17 days, and Monday’s 2.3 percent increase was the lowest yet.

Tennessee also conducted more than 11,000 drive-through tests at health departments over the weekend as part of an effort to expand testing, and Lee said the results were encouraging.

“For 17 consecutive days in Tennessee, we have seen only single-digit percentage increases,” Lee said, referring to the case count. “Expanding testing capacity is a very important step as we begin to safely reopen our economy, and it’s why we continue to emphasize the importance of that.”

Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he was awaiting further guidance from the state and was not sure how the planned reopening would proceed locally.

“I think it will be important for business owners and the public to remember the social distancing guidelines will still be in place,” Chambers said. “We’ll need to abide by those to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Lee said the most important thing moving forward, particularly as businesses begin to reopen, is for people continue observing social distancing.

“It is more true than ever today that our efforts in social distancing are important,” Lee said, noting that distancing will be lifted as a mandate but strongly encouraged. “They are important so that we can, in fact, open businesses … the only way to do that is if Tennesseans remain committed to social distancing.”