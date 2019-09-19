Haley’s Hearts 5K scheduled for Oct. 5

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Haley’s Hearts Foundation is planning its ninth annual Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Pre-registration for the fundraising event is under way and ends on Friday, Sept. 20. The pre-registration cost is $20 for adults, $20 for youth and $10 for toddlers, according to the event’s Facebook page. Entrants will receive a T-shirt.

Race day registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Hartsville City Park. Registration on race day will be $25.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!